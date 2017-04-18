AMT Names Wood ENGensis Director of Engineering

AUBURN, MASS.—John Wood is joining the team at Accelerated Media Technologies in the new position of director of engineering for ENGensis. Wood brings more than 20 years of experience in ENG and microwave radio communications.

John Wood

Wood joins AMT after previously holding leadership positions at Microwave Radio Communications, Vislink and General Dynamics.

“John brings unique leadership experience in R&D, strategic partnership and wireless networks that will help carry the ENGensis product line forward to even higher levels of functionality and performance, delivering additional reliability and value for our broadcast customers into the future,” said Tom Jennings, president of AMT, in the company’s press release.