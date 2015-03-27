America TV Purchases Shotoku Camera Support Products

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – America TV, a Multimedios America channel based in Argentina, has purchased 15 TP-200 lightweight pedestal and SX300 EFP pan and tilt head systems from Japanese-based camera support manufacturer Shotoku Broadcast Systems.

TP-200

The TP-200’s is a lightweight pedestal with a two-stage column with low-pressure air balance technology for easy control, easy to operate foot pedals and a push-on/push-off parking brake. Key features of the SX300 include a high capacity EFP head, a robust design and continuously adjustable balance system.

These upgrades are part of America TV’s facility redesign and migration to HD production – the first significant equipment for the station since its original installation 20 years ago.