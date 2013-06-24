Amedia Launches Pay TV Channels in Russia with Harris Broadcast

DENVER—Moscow-based TV and Film production company Amedia launched two channels in Russia: Amedia Premium and Amedia 1, both simulcasted in HD and SD. The two new channels, along with the existing Amedia 2 channel, are distributed nationally through cable, satellite and IPTV operators. To bring the new channels to air, Amedia is building a new broadcast production facility based on a bespoke Harris Broadcast file-based workflow solution. Harris Broadcast is working closely with local systems integrator RTV RTC.



This project will enable Amedia to launch, sustain and protect their new channels and services. The facility incorporates nine Versio systems, providing full redundancy for the four channels plus one extra channel that supports preview functions throughout the broadcast production center. All branding, graphics and video server functions are built into a 1RU platform.



Versio provides Amedia with video and audio quality, ease of use and system expansion capabilities. On this project, automation is achieved using Harris Broadcast’s ADC automated content management and distribution system running a list redundancy function to ensure on-air reliability.



Additionally, a Harris Broadcast Selenio media convergence platform installation will provide encoding (MPEG-2/H.264), file transcoding and audio processing requirements throughout the facility. Other Harris components include a Platinum router, 6800+ distribution equipment and MSA-100 multi-source analyzers for monitoring H.264 transport streams. Harris Broadcast QuiC Pro software handles file-based QC of content, while the company’s Invenio Motion media asset management system controls the movement of file-based content throughout the entire workflow.



Founded in 2002 by film and television producer Alexander Akopov, Amedia has built a reputation as a technology pioneer within Russia and this project further illustrates its willingness to adopt new ways of working. To launch the new channels, Amedia signed multiyear agreements with HBO, Showtime Networks Inc., CBS Broadcasting Inc., Warner Bros., 20th Century Fox Film Corporation, Starz and other networks and studios. The first season will include 40 TV series premieres, totaling 30 hours a week.



“Its ability to supply a complete integrated workflow solution suite to our needs and resources also differentiates it from other technology providers,” Igor Vernovsky, chief technology officer at Amedia, said of Harris.



