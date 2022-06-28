AMD Versal AI Core To Power Canon Free Viewpoint Video System

SANTA CLARA, Calif.—AMD will provide Canon with its Versal AI Core series, which leverages AMD AI Engine technology, for the Canon Free Viewpoint Video System which is expected to transform live sports broadcast and webcast viewing.

AMD Versal AI Core devices deliver machine learning (ML)-based video processing at the edge for Canon camera systems, AMD said.

The Canon Free Viewpoint video system consists of a ring of high-resolution cameras that surround a stadium or arena to allow broadcast viewers to see the action on the field from any position or angle in the stadium. The technology changes how sports are viewed, putting viewers in the middle of the action, it said.

The Canon system is expected to be deployed at multiple U.S. professional basketball arenas and other premier sports venues around the world.

“This single-chip Versal solution allows our system to do more in real-time than we ever envisioned possible,” said Masanori Yamada, senior managing executive officer, head of the Canon Imaging Group. “Versal AI Core’s powerful edge-processing capabilities enable our system to handle multiple functions simultaneously so broadcasters can deliver new and immersive viewing experiences.”

The Versal AI Core series delivers high performance and ultra-low latency processing to enable reduced image processing time, which makes it possible for live replays to be produced in near real-time, compared to several minutes with traditional architectures. The technology offers unique images that have never before been experienced by broadcast viewers. Live broadcast networks can also monetize live event metrics, such as game and player statistics, it said...

Moving the intelligence of AI-based video processing to the edge enables Canon to reduce the workload in the data center. The Versal AI Core powering the image-processing system implements proprietary Canon algorithms for image detection and segmentation using ML at the edge and sits behind each Canon camera deployed around a venue, it said.

“The implementation of machine learning at the edge during a live broadcast is an exciting first in the industry,” said Yousef Khalilollahi, vice president, Asia Pacific, at AMD. “The Canon camera system really puts the viewer in the game like never before. At the heart of Canon’s cutting-edge systems is the Versal AI Core series delivering the low latency edge-processing that is key to heralding this new era in live sports broadcasts.”

More information of the Versal AI Core series is available on the AMD website (opens in new tab).