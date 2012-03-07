AmberFin's CTO Bruce Devlin receives BKSTS award

AmberFin CTO, Bruce Devlin, was the recipient of the 2012 British Kinematograph, Sound and Television Society (BKSTS) Technical and Scientific Award. The BKSTS' Technical and Scientific Award is given for an outstanding invention, development or innovation that has contributed to the advancement of the industries served by the Society.

The 2012 award was presented to Bruce Devlin for his significant contribution to the creation and establishment of the MXF standard.