AmberFin Launches iCR Standards Converter



At NAB, AmberFin will highlight its new iCR Standards Converter, joining its award-winning iCR software range.



The iCR Standards Converter is a new software product, specifically designed for standards conversion in a file-based environment with a range of temporal, spatial, codec and wrapper conversion tools. The iCR Standards Converter also includes a wide range of audio tools.



The iCR Standards Converter runs on non-proprietary open architecture, allowing users to integrate into increasingly IT-centric environments. Input and output formats are not limited to traditional broadcast video alone as a broad range of content demands, ranging from Web and mobile through SD and HD, can be satisfied.



AmberFin will be at Booth SU4917.



