AmberFin contributes to standard for online video

AmberFin has announced its intention to introduce its API model to the Video Convergence Forum (VCF) as part of its commitment to improving workflows and interoperability within the film and broadcast industries.



The VCF launched in early 2010 with the objective of providing the industry with a collaborative framework for developing specifications in the area of online video. Ultimately, the forum will help the broadcast industries, among others, to reduce both setup costs and time and decrease the overall complexity of existing workflows.