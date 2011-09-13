AmberFin announces unified quality control

At IBC2011, AmberFin has announced a unified quality control solution for content ingest and transcoding operations.

Called iCR Unified QC (UQC), this approach to quality control combines multiple tools for baseband checks during tape ingest, file-based QC after ingest and overall operator-controlled QC, including annotation and mark-up.

The addition of UQC to AmberFin's iCR means that users have the potential to create a high-quality file-based HD/SD master, provide unique file conversion to multiple formats, and implement appropriate levels of automated and manual quality control within a single unified software environment.

AmberFin’s new Unified QC approach features the seamless integration of Snell’s Hyperion and Digimetric's Aurora so that all aspects of QC are now integrated within a single unified timeline.