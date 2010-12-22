Amazon Web Services offers Adobe Flash Media Server 4 capability

Adobe Systems’ Flash Media Server 4 software is now available on the Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), which is part of Amazon’s Web Services (AWS).

Adobe Flash Media Server on AWS enables users to deploy and manage high-quality live and on-demand content quickly and easily across multiple platforms and mobile devices, with content protection and advanced playback experiences.

The software is designed to help stream video and social media applications on AWS in an easy, affordable and scalable way to deliver media experiences without the upfront investment of a full server license. With it, small to midsize publishers, social media developers, large-scale enterprise deployments or users creating one-time events can use the full functionality of Adobe Flash Media Enterprise Server 4 on a pay-as-you-go model that is scalable and based on user demand with AWS.

Adobe Flash Media Server on Amazon Web Services helps to reduce the costs associated with deploying online video and interactive TV apps across multiple screens, including multiuser games, video chat and video streaming. It allows users can take advantage of multicast and live packaging with HTTP Dynamic Streaming for high-quality playback experiences, RTMFP technology that reduces bandwidth usage, real-time interactive applications and peer-assisted communication.

Amazon Web Services provides users with access to technology infrastructure services on an easily scalable pay-as-you-go basis. Offerings include Amazon EC2 for compute, Amazon S3 & Elastic Block Store (EBS) for storage, Amazon CloudFront for content delivery and many more.