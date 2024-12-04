Amazon Launches Nova Reel To Produce Studio-Quality Video With AI

LAS VEGAS—Among the many AI-themed announcements made at the AWS re:Invent conference, Amazon introduced Amazon Nova, a new generation of foundation models (FMs) that includes Amazon Nova Reel, which generates studio-quality videos.

The launch highlights Amazon’s increasingly aggressive push to compete with artificial intelligence video solutions from the likes of OpenAI and Grok.

The new Amazon Nova models will be available in Amazon Bedrock, and include Amazon Nova Micro (a very fast, text-to-text model); Amazon Nova Lite, Pro and Premier (multimodal models that can process text, images and videos to generate text); Amazon Nova Canvas (which generates studio-quality images); and Amazon Nova Reel (which generates studio-quality videos).

“Inside Amazon, we have about 1,000 generative AI applications in motion, and we’ve had a bird’s-eye view of what application builders are still grappling with,” Rohit Prasad, senior vice president of Amazon Artificial General Intelligence, said. “Our new Amazon Nova models are intended to help with these challenges for internal and external builders, and provide compelling intelligence and content generation while also delivering meaningful progress on latency, cost-effectiveness, customization, Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) and agentic capabilities.”

The company is billing Amazon Nova Reel as a state-of-the-art video generation model that allows customers to easily create high-quality video from text and images.

Amazon Nova Reel currently generates 6-second videos and will support the generation of videos of up to 2 minutes long in the coming months.

Nova Reel is designed for content creation in advertising, marketing or training, Amazon said. Customers can use natural language prompts to control visual style and pacing, including camera motion, rotation and zooming.

In announcing the product, Amazon said it outperforms comparable models in quality and consistency, according to side-by-side human evaluations conducted by a third party that preferred Amazon Nova Reel-generated videos over those generated by Runway’s Gen-3 Alpha. Like Amazon Nova Canvas, Amazon Nova Reel comes with built-in controls to support safety and responsible AI use, including watermarking and content moderation.

Amazon also announced that a number of companies are already using Nova Reel. They include: