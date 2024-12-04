Amazon Launches Nova Reel To Produce Studio-Quality Video With AI
A host of new AI announcements were made at the AWS re:Invent conference in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS—Among the many AI-themed announcements made at the AWS re:Invent conference, Amazon introduced Amazon Nova, a new generation of foundation models (FMs) that includes Amazon Nova Reel, which generates studio-quality videos.
The launch highlights Amazon’s increasingly aggressive push to compete with artificial intelligence video solutions from the likes of OpenAI and Grok.
The new Amazon Nova models will be available in Amazon Bedrock, and include Amazon Nova Micro (a very fast, text-to-text model); Amazon Nova Lite, Pro and Premier (multimodal models that can process text, images and videos to generate text); Amazon Nova Canvas (which generates studio-quality images); and Amazon Nova Reel (which generates studio-quality videos).
“Inside Amazon, we have about 1,000 generative AI applications in motion, and we’ve had a bird’s-eye view of what application builders are still grappling with,” Rohit Prasad, senior vice president of Amazon Artificial General Intelligence, said. “Our new Amazon Nova models are intended to help with these challenges for internal and external builders, and provide compelling intelligence and content generation while also delivering meaningful progress on latency, cost-effectiveness, customization, Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) and agentic capabilities.”
The company is billing Amazon Nova Reel as a state-of-the-art video generation model that allows customers to easily create high-quality video from text and images.
Amazon Nova Reel currently generates 6-second videos and will support the generation of videos of up to 2 minutes long in the coming months.
Nova Reel is designed for content creation in advertising, marketing or training, Amazon said. Customers can use natural language prompts to control visual style and pacing, including camera motion, rotation and zooming.
In announcing the product, Amazon said it outperforms comparable models in quality and consistency, according to side-by-side human evaluations conducted by a third party that preferred Amazon Nova Reel-generated videos over those generated by Runway’s Gen-3 Alpha. Like Amazon Nova Canvas, Amazon Nova Reel comes with built-in controls to support safety and responsible AI use, including watermarking and content moderation.
Amazon also announced that a number of companies are already using Nova Reel. They include:
- Dentsu Digital, a digital marketing company, is integrating Amazon Nova Reel into its creative process, enabling its team to improve and accelerate the development of its campaigns from briefing to concept development to creative video content generation. Amazon Nova Reel reduces the overall time it takes to generate new assets from weeks to days.
- Musixmatch is the world's largest lyrics platform with over 80 million users and a database of more than 11 million unique lyrics. Musixmatch is including Amazon Nova Reel in Musixmatch Pro, which helps creators distribute lyrics across all the major digital streaming services and social networks. Emerging artists can use Amazon Nova Reel to produce high-quality music videos using their songs’ context as inputs, and customize them with natural language prompts.
- 123RF, a stock photography and video portal with a library of over 200 million images and videos, is using Amazon Nova Canvas and Amazon Nova Reel to simplify the design process with smarter, faster and easier-to-use tools for visual media creators. Amazon Nova’s leading price-performance, speed, cross-language reasoning and content moderation at scale helps deliver these new capabilities to customers and creators around the world, Amazon said.
