Amazon Gets NFL Thursday Night Games

SEATTLE—Reports from multiple outlets have indicated that there will be a new streaming home for the NFL’s Thursday Night Football, with Amazon paying $50 million for streaming rights to 10 games for the 2017 season. The games will be available exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Twitter held the streaming rights for 10 Thursday Night Football games last season, paying $10 million for the rights.

