Amazon, Apple, HBO Max Grow U.S. Streaming Shares in Q3

BERLIN—Netflix lost market share in the third quarter of 2021 but remains by far the largest steaming service in the U.S., according to new data from JustWatch.

The new Q3 data showed that Netflix remained the largest streamer in the U.S., with a 27% market share, followed by Amazon Prime Video (21%), Disney+ (14%), Hulu (13%), HBO Max (10%), Apple TV+ (4%), Showtime (2%) and other services (9%).

While HBO Max and Apple remained far behind their rivals, HBO Max had the strongest Q3 after demonstrating significant month over month growth since July 2021, JustWatch reported.

Apple TV+, meanwhile, has been growing steadily since February.

JustWatch is an international streaming guide that helps over 20 million users per month to find something great to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, etc. across 60 countries. The data is based on the interest its users show in streaming services.

