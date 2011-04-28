Amalgamated Bank Appoints Ed Grebow President and CEO



NEW YORK: Amalgamated Bank announced today that former broadcast executive Edward Grebow has been appointed president and CEO.



Before joining Amalgamated, Grebow served for three years as a managing director of J.C. Flowers & Co., where he oversaw its $25 billion acquisition of Sallie Mae. He spent more than 15 years in financial services management positions at JP Morgan and The Bowery Savings Bank.



Grebow served from 2002 to 2003 as president of the Metropolitan Television Alliance, the organization was seeking to rebuild the TV and emergency services transmission facilities destroyed on Sept. 11, 2001. Prior to joining MTVA, Grebow was deputy president of Sony Electronics and president of Sony’s Broadcast and Professional Co. He joined Sony from Chyron Corp., where he was president and CEO. Prior to Chyron, Grebow spent seven years with CBS as executive vice president, reporting to Chairman Laurence Tisch.



Grebow serves as a director and chairman of the Audit Committee of Diamond Offshore Drilling. He also serves as a Trustee of Thirteen/WNET and of the Laborers International Union Charitable Fund. A graduate of the George Washington University School of Business, he has served on that university’s Board of Trustees as well as on the boards of the American Film Institute, the Theatre Development Fund, and Panavision.



