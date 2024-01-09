Amagi, TAG Video Systems Partner on FAST, Broadcast Monitoring

NEW YORK—Amagi will add TAG Video Systems’ advanced monitoring platform to its suite of cloud SaaS offerings bringing monitoring capabilities to content owners publishing on FAST channels as well as those deploying on broadcast platforms.

TAG’s solution seamlessly integrates into Amagi cloud and SaaS technologies, expanding their scope of operations with support for new delivery protocols, enabling new business models and enriching Quality of Service (QoS) for customers, TAG said.

"Our collaboration with Amagi demonstrates the adaptability of the TAG platform, easily integrating sophisticated monitoring capabilities into a wide scope of formats and delivery protocols,” said Ziv Mor, TAG chief growth officer. “We're confident that our combined efforts will give Amagi’s customers the tools they need to keep up with the industry’s most advanced technologies, keep them ahead of the competition and drive their business strategies."

The initial launch of the integration leverages TAG’s APIs to allow Amagi to monitor a large number of streams for key customers, TAG said.

"We are excited to collaborate with TAG Video Systems, a true industry leader known for its excellence in real-time media performance monitoring,” said Srinivasan KA, Amagi co-founder and chief revenue officer. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering the highest level of service to our customers. TAG’s advanced all-software and cloud native technology will allow us to offer our clients more accurate and reliable services. and exceed their expectations."

TAG and Amagi are poised to explore deeper integrations and develop solutions for the media industry, TAG said.