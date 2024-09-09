Amagi Brings Advanced Live Remote Production Capabilities to IBC 2024

NEW YORK—Amagi has announced that it will showcase its latest innovations in live remote production, ground-to-cloud migration, and streaming at the upcoming IBC 2024 in Amsterdam.

Continuing its successful cloud solutions deployment for live broadcasts of recent global premier sports events, Amagi said that it will give attendees a front-row seat to a live operations center at its stand, 5.B87, that capture the entire glass-to-glass workflow.

IBC 2024 attendees will also be able to appreciate the flexibility, resilience, scalability, and cost-effectiveness of Amagi solutions, be it for sports, news, or premier events.

"Across Tier 1 and Tier 2 broadcasters, executives are increasingly seeing the rationale for ground-to-cloud migration to give them better flexibility, operational efficiencies, and agility as they look to expand audience reach, address multiscreen viewing habits, and explore newer monetization avenues," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder and chief revenue officer at Amagi. "IBC 2024 gives us yet another opportunity to engage with customers and the industry at large to demonstrate why Amagi's pioneering cloud-native solutions are highly differentiated and a true leader wherever cloud migration is in play."

From setting up on-demand live broadcast infrastructure, orchestrating live events from any remote location, and managing dynamic graphics and ad breaks to clipping and social media publishing, Amagi will demonstrate the power of its cloud-native solutions, Amagi CLOUDPORT, Tellyo STUDIO, and Tellyo PRO, to help customers manage and automate the entire broadcast workflow — from ingest to delivery. The offering builds on Amagi's acquisition of Tellyo last year to enhance and expand its end-to-end broadcast solutions.

Amagi said it will further ensure broadcast reliability through the launch of the on-prem playout server Disaster Recovery DR Box for Amagi CLOUDPORT at IBC 2024, ensuring zero disruption in broadcasting owing to failure anywhere in the cloud or connectivity to the cloud.

The offering will provide a third layer of redundancy, an essential backup level against multi-AZ, and multi-region cloud options. The server DR Box thus will allow for near-zero downtime, making it an ideal solution for large-scale enterprise customers needing an on-prem fallback system to alleviate some potential concerns related to cloud deployment and network stability.

As content owners and platforms look for ways to maximize content monetization opportunities, Amagi will also showcase its latest innovation in STV advertising powered by its cutting-edge SSAI solution, Amagi THUNDERSTORM. Taking center stage will be ad-pod optimization, in-content advertising, and Amagi's patent-pending technology to dynamically adjust the length of ad breaks per viewer, eliminating the need for slates or fillers to round out linear ad breaks.

Furthermore, Amagi will show how Amagi ANALYTICS, with its real-time monitoring, audience, and ad insights, can optimize content performance and ad campaigns.

During the show, Amagi will also demo its integration of Amagi Tellyo PRO with Amagi CLOUDPORT. This integration allows Tellyo PRO users to log in seamlessly using their Amagi CLOUDPORT credentials, ensuring a much easier workflow. Now, operators can monitor live streams, create recording clips, and push content directly into Amagi CLOUDPORT in real time from the Tellyo PRO interface. The result can be used on Amagi CLOUDPORT for deferred playout to digital or VOD channels. Such powerful integration enhances the use cases for live recording and presents a great opportunity for broadcasters that need to push selective recorded content to several platforms.

Amagi provides a complete suite of channel creation, distribution, and monetization solutions. The company's clients include some of the world's biggest names, including A+E Networks UK, ABS-CBN, Astro, Cox Media Group, DAZN, Globo, Lionsgate Studio, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, and VIZIO.

Attendees can get more information and firsthand experience at Amagi Stand 5.B87 at IBC 2024.