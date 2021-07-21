Altice’s News 12 New York Launches on Pluto TV

NEW YORK, N.Y.—News 12 New York has launched on the streaming service Pluto TV, making its news coverage from the tri-state region available on all devices and platforms that carry Pluto TV.

The launch expands Pluto TV’s extensive lineup of news channels, which already includes Altice News’ live streaming news network Cheddar News.

“We are excited to continue Altice News’ partnership with Pluto TV in today’s launch of News 12 New York,” said Kristin Malaspina, senior vice president of marketing and partnerships at Altice News. “Now, more viewers than ever will be able to tune in to News 12’s award-winning content from across the country through Pluto TV’s extensive user base.”

Amy Kuessner, senior vice president, content strategy & global partnerships at ViacomCBS Streaming, which includes Pluto TV, added that “hyperlocal news is an important part of every community, and this partnership will provide Pluto TV’s tri-state viewers easy access to the most up-to-date information in their region for absolutely free.”

News 12 is owned and operated by Altice USA and is part of the Altice News group, which also includes national and business news from Cheddar News and the global and current affairs network i24NEWS.