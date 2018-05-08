Altia Systems Unveils PanaCast Live at Intel Conference

CUPERTINO, CA.—Altia Systems today unveiled PanaCast Live, a fully integrated, portable video system being used by Intel Sports for live 180-degree 4K 3-D video at 60 frames per second over 12G-SDI.

The new system has been selected to complement Intel’s True VR technology to deliver a 180-degree 4K 3-D experience to fans.

PanaCast Live incorporates six 13-megapixel cameras with onboard real-time processing to synchronize, stitch and optimize video streams at 2,358 megapixels per second, the company said.

The system scales all that data down to produce a 4K 60fps signal delivered over the 12G-SDI interface, says company co-founder and CEO Aurangzeb Khan.

The new product has been designed with enough headroom to scale to 8K with minimal changes to the optical path although additional output interfaces will be necessary, he says.

Altia Systems is unveiling the PanaCast Live system to the public at the Intel Capital Global Summit, May 8-10, in Palm Springs, Calif. The first use of the system by Intel was in January when it was used to stream major live sporting events to fans around the world.

PanaCast Live delivered close-to-the-action shots, delivering a new level of fan engagement, the company says. Live streams of various sporting events are available through the Intel True VR app as well as partner-branded apps for Samsung Gear VR and Daydream.

To capture a sporting event, PanaCast Live can be positioned on the side of field to capture the whole field of play, such as on a scorer’s table, or on the upper level to capture a view of an entire stadium, says Khan.

Altia Systems isn’t stopping with PanaCast Live. It plans to release additional video-based solutions throughout the year and is focused on “driving the industry towards a future of advanced intelligent vision,” says Khan.

More information is available on the Altia website.