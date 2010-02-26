Alpha Video brings HD video to Minnesota’s Target Field

Alpha Video’s Sports and Entertainment Group, a systems integrator for the sports and entertainment industry, is nearing completion of an HD replay control room it designed and implemented for the newly built Target Field in Minnesota.

The new stadium will be home to the Minnesota Twins professional baseball team and feature control room technology from Alpha Video that will drive one of the largest HD video boards in the Midwest.

Alpha secured the $3.6 million contract to integrate into the stadium multiple Sony HDC-1400 and PDW-700 cameras, Nucomm wireless HD camera systems, a Ross Vision 3 production switcher, Evertz HD and AES routing switchers with integrated multi-image viewers, a six-channel EVS slow-motion system, a Ross SMS video server, Sony HDCAM and Panasonic DVCPRO HD VTRs, Apple Final Cut Pro-based editing systems and a Riedel intercom and communication system.

The stadium, which offers Minnesotans the first outdoor professional baseball experience in nearly 30 years, will be completed in time for the 2010 season, beginning in April.