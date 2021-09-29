Allison McGinley Elected RTDNA Chair

WASHINGTON, D.C.—As part of the recent Board of Directors election, Allison McGinley, news director at WKMG-TV in Orlando, has been installed as the chair of the Radio Television Digital News Association, the group announced.

McGinley will serve in that role for one year.

“It will be an honor to lead the RTDNA board Into 2022,” McGinley said. “Ours is a renowned organization with a deeply rooted mission: to promote and protect responsible journalism, to defend the freedom of the press and the safety of those in the field, and to train and encourage the ethical standards in newsrooms everywhere.”

She succeeds outgoing chair Andrea Stahlman, news director at WLKY-TV, who will move into the role of chair of the Radio Television Digital News Foundation for the final year of her three-year leadership cycle.

“Andrea, you have led through unprecedented times, and you have done so with empathy, strength, and vision,” McGinley said of Stahlman. “You encouraged open discussion while deftly finding and coalescing common ground. You supported change and evolution without neglecting the importance of foundation or history. We thank you for guiding our board and our association. We thank you for your time and talent.”

As part of the election, Tim Scheld, news director, WCBS-AM in New York, has been elected chair-elect and begins a three-year leadership cycle.

The results of the other RTDNA Board of Directors races were as follows:

Directors-at-large: Ellen Crooke, vice president news, TEGNA, and Kimberly Wyatt, news director, WEAR-TV

Region 1: Tie. RTDNA will conduct a runoff election the week of Sept. 27. Region 1 members will receive ballots via email by mid-week.

Region 2: Jennifer Seelig, director of news & programming, KCBS, San Francisco

Region 7: Jam Sardar, news director, WLNS-TV

Region 8: Robert Thomas, vice president/news director, WKYT, Lexington, Ky.

Region 11: Alex Silverman, brand manager/program director, KYW Newsradio, Philadelphia

Region 12: JJ Green, national security correspondent, WTOP, Washington, D.C.