Alison Godburn Expands Role at WGBH

BOSTON—WGBH’s Alison Godburn is getting a new title, as the former senior director of Media Access Group is expanding her role to become the managing director for MAG and Public Media Management Technical Sales. In addition, MAG will now join WGBH’s technology and production group, which is led by the station’s Chief Technology Officer, Stacey Decker.

Alison Godburn

Godburn will take on a more client-facing role with PMM, a WGBH partnership with Sony Electronics on a centralized media management and content distribution service designed to give public TV stations tools to engage with communities. She will continue to serve as the lead for MAG as well.

Godburn has led MAG’s Boston and Los Angeles offices for the last seven years, helping with the mission to provide accessible media services to viewers who are blind, deaf, hard of hearing or visually impaired. She previously held executive positions in marketing and management with Coldwell Banker, Fidelity, The Boston Group, Museum of Fine Arts Boston, Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts and the Arts and Business Council for Greater Boston.

“I’m delighted to bring my executive management and marketing experiences to this new role with PMM,” said Godburn. “I know that working together with public media leaders, we can use PMM’s powerful tools to create more vibrant stations. I look forward to building relationships with public media stations and helping them use PMM technology to streamline and strengthen their operations.”

