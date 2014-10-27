Alarab TV Selects Elemental for Live News Channel

PORTLAND, ORE. – Elemental Technologies, creator of software-defined video solutions for multiscreen content delivery, announced that Alarab TV has chosen Elemental video processing systems for its live linear and multiscreen TV service offerings. Alarab TV is a soon-to-be launched Arabic-language news channel.

Based in Bahrain, the all-Arabic channel will include extensive news programming as well as regular news roundups and travel content. The channel’s deal with Bloomberg will enable it to bring business people the very latest information they need.

“Image quality and high availability are both extremely important to us as we aim to offer the very best level of service possible to our end-viewers,” said Jamal Khashoggi, general manager at Alarab TV.



The Alarab TV broadcast workflow includes multiple Elemental Live encoders paired with Elemental Conductor management systems to ensure seamless input failover. Active Elemental Live instances are used for processing live video source into H.264 streams for both linear television and multiscreen delivery to smartphones and tablets supporting the HLS protocol. Video streams also may be stored as archives for video-on-demand retrieval and catch-up TV content. Elemental’s regional channel partner in Dubai, Qvest Media, designed and installed the entire broadcasting infrastructure.