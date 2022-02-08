Al Roker, Deborah Roberts to Host the 2022 BFOA Golden Mike Award Dinner and Ceremony
By George Winslow published
The fundraising gala will be held on Monday, March 14 at the Plaza Hotel in NYC where the BFOA Golden Mike Award honoree will be Hilton Howell, Jr. of Gray Television
NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America has announced that the hosts for this year’s BFOA Golden Mike Award dinner and ceremony will be husband and wife broadcasters Al Roker and Deborah Roberts.
Roker is the weather and feature anchor for "TODAY" and co-host of "Third Hour for TODAY" and Roberts is award-winning ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent for "20/20," "Nightline," "Good Morning America," and "World News Tonight with David Muir."
The 2022 BFOA Golden Mike Award will take place Monday, March 14, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. The annual event is the biggest fundraiser for the Broadcasters Foundation, whose sole mission is to provide aid to broadcasters in acute need.
As previously announced, this year’s BFOA Golden Mike Award honoree will be Hilton Howell, Jr., chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Gray Television and Atlantic American Corporation. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to renowned sportscaster Lesley Visser.
Since its inception 70 years ago, the Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars in aid to broadcasters who have lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease or unforeseen tragedy.
For information, or to reserve a seat or table, please contact the Broadcasters Foundation at 212-373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org.
More information about the Broadcasters Foundation of America is available at www.broadcastersfoundation.org
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.