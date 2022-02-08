Al Roker, Deborah Roberts to Host the 2022 BFOA Golden Mike Award Dinner and Ceremony

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America has announced that the hosts for this year’s BFOA Golden Mike Award dinner and ceremony will be husband and wife broadcasters Al Roker and Deborah Roberts.

Roker is the weather and feature anchor for "TODAY" and co-host of "Third Hour for TODAY" and Roberts is award-winning ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent for "20/20," "Nightline," "Good Morning America," and "World News Tonight with David Muir."

(Image credit: BFOA)

The 2022 BFOA Golden Mike Award will take place Monday, March 14, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. The annual event is the biggest fundraiser for the Broadcasters Foundation, whose sole mission is to provide aid to broadcasters in acute need.

(Image credit: BFOA)

As previously announced, this year’s BFOA Golden Mike Award honoree will be Hilton Howell, Jr., chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Gray Television and Atlantic American Corporation. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to renowned sportscaster Lesley Visser.

Since its inception 70 years ago, the Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars in aid to broadcasters who have lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease or unforeseen tragedy.

For information, or to reserve a seat or table, please contact the Broadcasters Foundation at 212-373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org.