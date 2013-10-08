Al Jazeera Uses TVUPack to Expand ENG Capabilities

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. —Al Jazeera has deployed TVU Networks’ TVUPack to extend its live newsgathering operations in Egypt and throughout the Middle East.



The broadcast network selected TVUPack as its solution of choice to deliver live HD video over 3G/4G cellular networks. With TVUPack, Al Jazeera has been able to expand its live broadcast capabilities, delivering coverage of live events, press conferences, demonstrations and breaking news.



Al Jazeera selected TVUPack because of its ability to deliver over 3G and 4G wireless networks and its dual encoder capabilities that enable the solution to simultaneously record and transmit video in HD. Additionally, TVUPack’s one button operation enables Al Jazeera camera operators to focus on capturing the shot rather than configuring the transmission in the field. TVU Networks pioneered the use of one button operation without the need for manual configuration in the field.



“After a thorough evaluation of other products, we determined that the TVUPack delivers superior performance and resiliency in crowded areas where cellular network congestion may impact the ability to send a stable picture,” said Mohammad Al Sharaan, head of newsgathering and operations for Al Jazeera. “We use TVUPack on a daily basis to deliver the important news that Al Jazeera viewers have come to expect.”



United Broadcast & Media Solutions in Dubai, an official TVU Networks reseller partner, provided on-location support in implementing TVU solutions into Al Jazeera’s broadcast workflow.