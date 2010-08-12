AKG Offers ‘Greener’ Wireless Mic System



AKG has announced that it is now offering an improved battery technology for its wireless microphones that results in both a longer operating time and fewer batteries to clog landfills.



The company is now providing a drop-in charger contact feature as standard equipment with all of its wireless microphone systems. This allows users to simply insert the handheld mic, or belt pack transmitter into a charging dock where the nickel metal hydride batteries are then charged with “pulse wave technology.” This system prevents an excessive heat build-up and provides a faster charging cycle and also a longer life cycle. A typical battery can be charged in two hours and will then provide seven to eight hours of service.



“Digital wireless technology has traditionally used an excessive amount of energy in an inefficient manner,” said Joseph Wagoner, AKG’s product manager for Wireless, Tour, and Installed Sound. “That’s not the case with our systems. Where other systems will get three or four hours on a fully charged battery, AKG’s will get nearly twice as much. Our battery power technology represents the smartest and most advanced charging methods available for microphone and wireless microphone systems.”



Wagoner said that the system meant less battery use and less waste sent to the environment when compared to systems using disposable batteries.



“When you look at the amount of money one spends on batteries per week with other systems, compared to the money saved with smart battery technology, the savings will result in the wireless system paying for itself over time,” Wagoner said.



