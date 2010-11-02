AJA Video ships KUMO CP remote control panel

AJA Video Systems has begun shipping KUMO CP, an optional 1RU networkable control panel for its KUMO line of compact SDI routers.

With KUMO CP, users now have access to destination- and/or browser-based control of KUMO routers for integration into any broadcast or post-production environment. The KUMO CP remote control panel supports the selection of 16 sources to 16 destinations on each of up to four KUMO routers.

It connects to a single KUMO router automatically without computer/browser connection, and users can assign the router select buttons to up to any four KUMO routers on the network via the KUMO browser interface. Removable button lens caps enable source and destination names to be customized. Each KUMO CP provides panel lock, destination lock and router delegation buttons.