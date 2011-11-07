AJA Supports Avid Media Composer 6



GRASS VALLEY, CALIF.: AJA Video Systems announced support for the latest releases of Avid Media Composer 6.0, NewsCutter 10.0 and Symphony 6.0 with all of AJA’s newest desktop solutions and mobile I/O devices.



The current family of Kona cards will all support the new Avid systems with the addition of Avid Open I/O enabling support for third-party audio and video interfaces. AJA’s Io Express portable video I/O device already supports Media Composer and NewsCutter, offering HD/SD capture, monitoring and output; AJA’s recently announced Io XT will offer a similar feature set for Thunderbolt-enabled workflows.



In addition to the AJA Kona and Io family of products, the company is also working jointly with Avid to build support for the Avid DNxHD video codec into Ki Pro Mini, enabling further production efficiencies to Avid Media Composer. AJA’s Ki Pro Mini is a portable video recorder, facilitating direct camera-to-edit workflows that enable the digital acquisition of the highest quality and most-popular post-friendly codecs.



Support for Avid Media Composer, NewsCutter and Symphony will be available this month via AJA’s Kona family of products and Io Express and Io XT with AJA’s Vers. 10 software release, as a free firmware download.



Available now through AJA’s network of global resellers, Kona 3G is priced at $1,995 U.S. MSRP; Kona LHi is priced at $1,495 U.S. MSRP; Kona LHe Plus is priced at $995 U.S. MSRP; and Io Express is priced at $995 U.S. MSRP.



Io XT is shipping in Q4 of this year at a U.S. MSRP of $1,495. Ki Pro Mini is available at a U.S. MSRP of $1,995, with support for the Avid DNxHD codec available soon via a free downloadable firmware upgrade.



