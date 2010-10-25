AJA Shipping Control Panel for KUMO Line



Professional video interface manufacturer AJA Video Systems has released information on the newest product in their KUMO line of compact SDI routers.



The KUMO CP is a 1RU remote control panel with 16 channels in and out. It can be networked for destination- or web-based control for integrating a KUMO router into a broadcast or post-production workflow.



The unit features a plug-and-play capability, automatically connecting to and configuring itself with a KUMO router without assistance from a computer or browser.



Source and destination names can be customized via removable button lens caps. Each KUMO CP also features router delegation buttons and panel and destination locks.



MSRP for a KUMO CP is $695.



