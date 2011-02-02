AJA offers Drastic MediaNXS LE to KONA, Io Express users

AJA Video Systems has made professional capture and output software MediaNXS LE from Drastic Technologies available as a free download for a limited time to all AJA KONA and Io Express customers on the Windows platform.

Drastic Technologies is partnering with AJA to bring this software to all KONA LHi, KONA LHe, KONA 3, KONA 3G and Io Express customers using the Windows operating system for enhanced video capture and output control. Advanced functionality available with MediaNXS LE includes batch capture, EDL output and signal monitoring.

KONA and Io Express customers can download MediaNXS LE at http://www.medianxs.com.

