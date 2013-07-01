AJA launches new Mini-Converters

AJA Video Systems has introduced the Hi5-4K and ROI Mini-Converters for streamlining broadcast and post-production workflows.



AJA's Hi5-4K Mini-Converter provides a simple monitoring connection from professional 4K devices using four 3G-SDI outputs to new 4K displays equipped with 4K-capable 1.4a HDMI inputs.



Compatible with HD workflows, the Hi5-4K is also a flexible Mini-Converter for HD workflows requiring 3G/HD-SDI to HDMI conversion.



AJA's ROI Mini-Converter allows high-quality conversion and real-time scaling of computer DVI-D and HDMI outputs to baseband video over SDI. With extensive audio functionality, image scaling, an elegant UI, as well as aspect and frame rate conversion, ROI seamlessly incorporates computer signals into video production.