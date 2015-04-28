AJA Hits the Road for #TryCION North America and Asia Pacific Tour
GRASS VALLEY, CALIF. – AJA has announced that they will offer hands-on presentations of its CION production camera in major cities across North America and the Asia Pacific region with the #TryCION Tour. Slated to launch in San Francisco on Wednesday, April 29, the tour is scheduled to make stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Dallas, Miami, Tokyo, Beijing and Seoul, South Korea.
The Tour spawned from the #TryCION promotion that AJA launched at the 2015 NAB Show. Running through the end of summer 2015, and only available in North America, qualified filmmakers, cinematographers and camera operators can apply for the chance to try the CION camera in the field.
Here is the current schedule for the #TryCION Tour:
April 29, 2015 – San Francisco
May 5, 2015 – Chicago
May 7, 2015 – Toronto
May TBD – New York
June 2, 2015 – Dallas
June TBD – Miami
June TBD – Tokyo
June TBD – Seoul, Korea
July TBD – Beijing
The #TryCION Tour will take place at The Producers Loft, 2773 Folsom Street, Suite 101, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. on April 29 in San Francisco. You can register here.
