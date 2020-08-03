AJA Helo Aids PT SportSuite’s Livestream of Cricket Championship

GRASS VALLEY, Calif.—Earlier this summer, AJA joined PT SportSuite’s team to help bring the Three Team Cricket (3TC) Solidarity Cup to fans live from South Africa. It did so by utilizing the Helo H.264 streamer/recorder from AJA.

PT SportSuite had three Helo units on hand to deliver live feeds of matches to a microsite the PT SportSuite team developed for the event. Two Helo units were connected to an on-site OB truck via SDI, and streamed footage over IP to the Amazon Web Service cloud-based media processing and content distribution infrastructure. Because of the mobile production, PT SportSuite configured the Helos for redundant inputs, assigning each to a different cellular broadband provider.

The third Helo was positioned at the PT SportSuite Cape Town office for automatic failover in case of an emergency, AJA said.

Because of the demand for sport, and the current inability to have fans present at events, PT SportSuite believes that similar setups for what it had at the 3TC championship will be necessary.