AIS Picks 2018 Tech Awards, Recognizes Women in Tech

LOS ANGELES—Now in its tenth year, the Advanced Imaging Society, in addition to its annual 2018 Technology Awards, is giving a special shout out to 13 women in the technology industry with the AIS Distinguished Leadership Award.

2018’s honorees are the initial class of women identified by AIS and are being recognized for “leading the way in various aspects of technology business,” per AIS’ press release. The honorees in alphabetical order are:

· Victoria Alonso, EVP, physical production, Marvel Studios

· Annie Chang, VP, creative technologies, Universal Pictures

· Vicky Colf, CTO, Warner Bro. Entertainment

· Ashley Crowder, CEO, co-founder, Vntana

· Poppy Crum, chief scientist, Dolby Laboratories

· Karen Dulfino, executive producer, Google Spotlight Stories

· Marice Jastrow, SVP immersive media, head of Technicolor Experience Center, Technicolor

· JoAnne Kim, feature post production technology, Legendary Entertainment

· Cindy McKenzie, CIO, Deluxe Entertainment Services Group

· Esther Pearl, founder and executive director, Camp Reel Stories

· Nanea Reeves, CEO, co-founder, TRIPP, Inc.

· Kathleen Schroeter, head of marketing, video and wireless, Fraunhoffer Heinrich, Hertz, Berlin’

· Bettina Sherick, SVP, consumer insights and innovation, 20th Century Fox

For the 2018 Technology Awards, 10 companies have been chosen as recipients for AIS’ Lumiere statuette for demonstrating innovation and impact in advancing the creation or delivery of content. The winners, in alphabetical order, are:

· Boris FX – Mocha VR

· Dashwood Cinema Solution – 360VR Toolbox

· Dolby – Vision Professional Tools & workflow

· Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute HHI – 3D Human Body Reconstruction

· HaptX – Gloves

· i8 – Holo

· Lytro – Immerge

· Microsoft - Mixed Reality Capture Studios

· 3D Live – Holographic 3D LED Display Systems

· Tiledmedia B.V. – Clear VR

The 2018 Technology Awards recipients were voted on by members of the AIS Technology Committee. The Distinguished Leadership Award recipients were selected by a committee of representatives from different areas of media and entertainment community.

All honorees will be recognized during a luncheon on Jan. 16 at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.