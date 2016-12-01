Air Force Academy Enlists Vitec for Streaming Platform

SUNNYVALE, CALIF.—The Air Force Academy has recruited Vitec’s EZ TV IPTV streaming platform and MGW 1100 carrier-grade blade encoders for use at its Center for Character and Leadership Development (CCLD) in Colorado Springs, Colo. The streaming platform will provide delivery, recording and management of live and on-demand video streams over the Academy’s existing IP network, allowing the organization to create, store, view, stream and share HD and SD video.

CCLD Collaboration Room

The EZ TV IPTV platform features scalable architecture that enables the CCLD to distribute up to nine channels of live and on-demand video content to any screen in the facility or directly to a cadet’s desktop via the browser-based EZ TV Player. EZ TV can also be distributed to mobile devices.

EZ TV supports the HEVC (H.265) compression standard, as well as HD and SD live and on-demand streams in MPEG-1/2/4 and H.264 formats. Administrators can use the system to create and manage video assets and distribute them across a network with AES 256/128-bit encryption. Integration with Mircosoft Active Director also provides access control. In addition, administrators can view real-time dashboards to measure and generate reports on content consumption, user activity, network bandwidth utilization and other insights.