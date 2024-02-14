AIMS Welcomes NovaStar, CUX, and Appear as New Members

BOTHELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) has announced that three companies have joined the group.

The new members are NovaStar, a leading global LED display solutions provider; CUX, a provider of audio, video, and environmental control solutions; and Appear, a global leader in high-capacity solutions for media processing and content delivery.

"We couldn't be more excited to name NovaStar, CUX, and Appear as the newest AIMS members," said Andrew Starks, board of directors' member and marketing working group chair for AIMS. "With NovaStar and CUX's deep-rooted experience in AV-over-IP for the Pro AV industry and Appear's specialized knowledge in broadcast IP media transport, all three companies will be instrumental in helping us propel IPMX adoption in these sectors and unlock new market possibilities."

NovaStar boasts a diverse range of products that encompasses everything from synchronized controls for LED displays to point-to-point calibration systems, AV-over-IP solutions, and cloud-based management services. The company's solutions have been adopted for a variety of live events — including concerts and the opening ceremony of the 2008 summer games in Beijing— digital advertising signage, and more. Operating from 37 locations across the globe and catering to both corporate and retail customers, NovaStar is dedicated to delivering pioneering technology, tailored solutions, intuitive products, and dedicated customer support, the company reported.

"Our solutions are widely implemented across a variety of Pro AV environments, where the transition to video-over-IP as the dominating infrastructure is well under way," said Jason Xiao，director of product development of NovaStar. "With AIMS' IPMX poised to be at the center of that infrastructure, the timing is perfect for NovaStar to become part of the alliance. We're thrilled to contribute to a standard that will advance the whole industry through increased interoperability."

Based in China, CUX is dedicated to delivering products and systems — including AV-over-IP solutions — that prioritize ease of use and are tailored for a broad spectrum of audio and video applications in various markets. The company's commitment extends to supporting the system integration sector from the design stage through implementation, with a guiding principle of "Technology promotes harmony, innovation changes the future," the company said.

"Through our work supporting system integrators, we've gained a deep understanding of the interoperability hurdles that have plagued the Pro AV industry," said Keven Pang, executive director of CUX. "We couldn't be more excited for the arrival of IPMX as a solution to these challenges and look forward to collaborating with AIMS and its members to champion its adoption."

Headquartered in Oslo, Appear specializes in premium live event contribution solutions that are utilized by an extensive list of rights holders and content providers, remote production products, and modular head-end platforms for IPTV and broadcast, with distribution options for cable, satellite, and terrestrial networks. Pushing the limits of media and entertainment innovation, Appear's primary focus is on delivering exceptional value to its global network of clients by elevating their content delivery to unprecedented levels of success, the company reported.

"We've maintained a leading position in industry innovation through active partnerships with esteemed trade organizations and technology providers, with the goal of achieving seamless and secure media transport. We are thrilled to include AIMS among them," said Andy Rayner, chief technology officer of Appear. "As the boundaries between broadcast and Pro AV increasingly blur across various applications, we're eager to work with the organization to advance IPMX and bring interoperability to both domains."