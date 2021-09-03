AIMS Publishes Media-Over-IP Educational Resources

BOTHELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) has published free educational resources about media over IP for the broadcast and Pro AV industries.

The collection includes presentations, papers and solutions now available on the AIMS website. The resources underscore the progress being made in achieving an all-IP ecosystem using open standards, provide perspectives on IP workflow and examine practical solutions to migrate smoothly to IP, AIMS said.

Videos recorded during the AIMS TechFest 2021 Presents: IP Showcase are also now available. The presentations from end users, industry associations, solution providers and technology developers, cover topics like IP video/audio taxonomy, live production, IPMX for Pro AV and broadcast and NMOS, AIMS said.

The alliance also has published and is maintaining a vendor guide of products from companies proven to support the principles of AIMS and to follow the AIMS roadmap.

AIMS also announced that Andrew Starks, AIMS board member and director of product management for Macnica, has posted an article to the IPMX website . In his article, “Internet Protocol Media Experience,” Starks explains IPMX and touches on development of the emerging open-standard protocol and how it addresses the needs of the Pro AV industry.