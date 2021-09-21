AIMS Posts Speaker Lineup for IP Oktoberfest 2021

BOTHELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) has posted the speaker lineup and presentation schedule for IP Oktoberfest 2021.

The live, interactive virtual event for broadcast and Pro AV professionals to be held Sept. 28-30. The free event will highlight the industry's significant progress toward an all-IP ecosystem supporting today's real-world media productions.

"IP Oktoberfest 2021 will build on the success of last year's inaugural event, bringing vital perspectives and information to broadcast and Pro AV professionals in a dynamic, real-time environment," said AIMS chairman of the Board Michael Cronk. "Working with our partners, we've developed a strong lineup of experts from leading technology suppliers and forward-looking media organizations. Through presentations and interactive discussions, these experts will share their insights and experiences — all with the goal of supporting the broader industry in moving toward IP."

The full presentation schedule, complete with speaker and topic details, is now online at ipoktoberfest.com.

The first day of the event will focus primarily on the IPMX (Internet Protocol Media Experience) proposed set of open standards and specifications to enable the carriage of compressed and uncompressed video, audio, and data over IP networks for the Pro AV market.

Day Two will focus on audio and the role of NMOS in supporting IP-based workflows.

The third and final day will focus on Precision Time Protocol (PTP) and media networking.