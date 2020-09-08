AIMS 'IP Oktoberfest' to Update Industry on Transition

BOTHELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced IP Oktoberfest 2020, a live, interactive virtual event highlighting the progress made toward an all-IP ecosystem supporting media production, Sept. 29-Oct.1.

The event offers broadcasters and pro AV professionals the chance to learn how the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards and the AMWA NMOS technology stack are improving media workflows. It also will highlight the proposed IPMX set of open standards and specifications and how they can benefit pro AV workflows, said AIMS.

“The migration toward IP-based media workflows has accelerated in recent months, so it's more important than ever that broadcast and pro AV professionals have access to current information on the standards and solutions supporting this shift,” said Mike Cronk, AIMS chairman of the board. “We've designed IP Oktoberfest 2020 to offer this information in an engaging, interactive format with plenty of opportunity for discussion.”

Besides its focus on IP technology standards and implementations, IP Oktoberfest will offer attendees the chance to network with technologists and industry peers.

All three days of the event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. EDT.