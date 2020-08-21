AIMS’ IP Oktoberfest 2020 Accepting Presentation Pitches

BOTHELL, Wash.—IP Oktoberfest 2020, which AIMS will run this year as a virtual event, is now open for paper presentation proposals, with a submission deadline of Aug. 31.

IP Oktoberfest highlights the progress made toward an all-IP ecosystem that supports today’s real-world media productions. Live presentations will demonstrate how the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards and the AMWA NMOS technology stack are improving media workflows. The IPMX set of open standards are also expected to be covered.

“IP Oktoberfest 2020 will give the broadcast and professional AV communities a much-needed opportunity to delve into recent advances in leveraging a common set of IP standards for real-time professional media applications," said AIMS Chairman of the Board Michael Cronk. "The disruption of conventional workflows has accelerated innovation and the deployment of IP-based installations. We anticipate a diverse array of presentations showcasing the many ways that IP infrastructure is being used to achieve critical efficiency and agility in supporting flexible production and playout."

End users, industry associations, solution providers and technology developers are open to pitch presentations that share their knowledge and perspectives on IP developments for today and the future, AIMS shares. All submissions should support the AIMS roadmap.

Final selection will be presented during a live three-day online event, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, hosted on the AIMS virtual platform.