AIMS Adds Six New Members

BOTHELL, WASH.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions wrapped up its summer with the addition of six new companies joining its ranks. Canon, Ciema, Gefei, Harman, LiveU and tpc have all officially signed up for AIMS, which promotes the adoption of an open-standards approach in transitioning to IP-based broadcast and video production workflows.

These new members will follow the AIMS bylaws, which provide specific guidance to members and to the media industry via its AIMS Roadmaps. The organization officially endorses an IP transition that includes support for SMPTE 2022-6, AES67, VSF recommendations TR-03 and TR-04, and AMWA NMOS IS-04.

For more information on AIMS and a full list of its members, visit www.aimsalliance.org.