AIMS Adds Five New Members

BOTHELL, WASH.—A quintet of companies have signed on to join the Alliance of IP Media Solutions (AIMS).

The five new companies are Artel Video Systems, a media transport provider; BFE Studio und Medien Systems, a provider of OB vans, studio and other media technology systems; Leader Electronics Corporation, a developer of measuring instruments; Meinberg, which manufactures time and frequency synchronization systems; and Pebble Beach Systems, an automation, channel in a box, integrated and virtualized playout technology provider.

All five companies will now follow the AIMS bylaws, which provide specific guidance to members and to the media industry via its AIMS Roadmaps. The organization officially endorses an IP transition that includes support for SMPTE 2022-6, AES67, VSF recommendations TR-03 and TR-04, and AMWA NMOS IS-04.