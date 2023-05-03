Ai-Media Unveils LEXI 3.0 Automatic Captioning Solution

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia—Captioning expert Ai-Media has launched LEXI 3.0, an improved version of its flagship automatic captioning solution, with new features and enhancements that make it an accurate, automatic captioning solution capable of delivering results that rival human-generated captions for a lower cost.

Independent audits confirm LEXI 3.0 consistently delivers results with 35% fewer recognition, formatting and punctuation errors than the previous version, the company said.

The latest version introduces new automated features, including speaker identification and AI-powered caption placement to avoid on-screen interference. The release boosts average quality results from 98.2% to 98.7% Number, Edition Error and Recognition Error (NER), it said.

An on-demand solution, LEXI 3.0 is well-suited for live captioning a wide range of content, including linear TV broadcasts, OTT, live sports, live streams, meetings, events and lectures, it said.

“Twenty years in the making, we’ve finally cracked the holy grail of making live automatic captioning a reality. LEXI 3.0 is a gamechanger,” said company co-founder and CEO Tony Abrahams. “We’re seeing accelerating adoption of automatic captioning driven by significant increase in quality, reduction in latency and release of new AI features that previously required manual intervention, such as speaker changes and placement of captions to not obscure important visuals.”

LEXI 3.0 is available immediately for existing Ai-Media customers at no additional cost and is delivered with any iCap Encoder (Hardware, Alta and Falcon) connected to Ai-Media’s iCap Cloud Network, the company said.