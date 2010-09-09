Agilent Wins Frost & Sullivan Award



Test equipment manufacturer Agilent Technologies has announced that it’s the recipient of the Frost & Sullivan 2010 Global Award for product line strategy in the microwave test equipment market. The award is presented for development of a comprehensive product line that reflects the breadth of the market the company serves. It also recognizes the degree to which that product line addresses customer demands and provides added value.



“Agilent's product line forms an integral part of a design and test engineer's tool kit for debugging and testing applications in a wide range of sectors that include the communications, semiconductor, aerospace/defense, automotive and computer industries,” said Vijay Mathew, industry analyst for Frost & Sullivan. “The company has achieved success due to its sustained commitment to develop superior and competitive products.”



The Agilent products that were recognized in the award process include the Infiniium 90000 X-series oscilloscopes, the V3500A RF power meter, the N9923A FieldFox RF Vector Network Analyzer, the Nonlinear Vector Network Analyzer, and the PXA Signal Analyzer.



