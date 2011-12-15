African satellite TV provider chooses Harmonic for DVB-T2 network

Sub-Saharan multichannel digital satellite television provider MultiChoice Africa has selected Harmonic digital video headend solutions for its new Pan-African DVB-T2 network.

The new DVB-T2-based distribution system relies on Harmonic Electra multifunction HD/SD encoders, ProStream stream processing technology and ProView IRDs to reduce the cost of transmission through more efficient use of satellite bandwidth, while bringing localized content to viewers throughout Africa.

MultiChoice Africa uses the Harmonic Electra 8000 MPEG-4 HD and Electra 5400 MPEG-4 SD encoders to deliver high video quality at low bit rates. The ProStream 1000 stream processing platform with DiviTrackIP statistical multiplexing is used to deliver high-quality services while maximizing bandwidth.