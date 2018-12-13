AFCCE Honors Hashemzadah With Luddy Award

The Association of Federal Communications Consulting Engineers recognized FCC Media Bureau Video Division Deputy Division Chief Hossein Hashemzadah with the 2018 E. Noel Luddy Award.

Hashemzadah accepted the award, which highlights “years of meritorious service to the telecommunications industry,” at the AFCCE’s Nov. 28 FCC Reception.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai also attended the event and described Hashemzadah’s 36-year tenure at the commission.

Hashemzadah joins recent Luddy Award recipients Rudy Bonacci, Julius Knapp, Alan Stillwell, Ann Gallagher and Norman Miller.

The first E. Noel Luddy Award was handed out in 2000 to John Reiser, according to the AFCCE. The award is named for Luddy, who had previously served on the AFCCE board of directors. His former employer, Dielectric, also funds a scholarship in his honor.