AES Show 2020 Sets Broadcast/Online Track

NEW YORK—The AES Show 2020 Convention’s Broadcast and Online Delivery Track, with some sessions currently on-demand on others taking place on Oct. 29, will examine key technologies and applications while taking a look back at broadcast history and a look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead.

The session “Practical Tips for Using Digital Audio in a 2110 Facility” will offer in-depth expertise on IP architecture and the SMPTE ST 2110 media networking protocol, of which the Audio Engineering Society’s AES3 and AES67 standards are key components, as well as related technologies and workflows. In this featured Broadcast and Online Delivery Track event, currently on-demand, moderator Andy Butler (PBS) will host Wesley D. Simpson (Telecom Product Consulting), Robert Welch (technical solutions lead, Arista Networks) and Peter Wharton (principal consultant, Happy Robotz, Inc.) to share their tips for media networking success and respond to your toughest questions in the follow-up Q&A.

Track sessions of historical importance include “Pass the Mic,” which will celebrate this year’s 100th anniversary of radio broadcasting and its innovations with host John Holt. In “A Century of Radio: What You May Not Know About the History of Broadcasting,” presenters Donna Halper (associate professor of communication and media studies at Lesley University, Cambridge MA) and Barry Mishkind (editor/publisher of the Broadcasters’ Desktop Resource) will share surprising facts about broadcast history and dispel some of the myths perpetuated throughout the industry. Both are available now on-demand.

Microphone hygiene and podcast production are timely topics to be closely examined in the on-demand presentations: “Stay Safe: Disinfecting Microphones in the time of Covid-19” with presenter David Prentice and “Podcasts: Telling Stories with Sound” with Rob Byers of American Public Media. Byers will host a panel including designer/composers Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda from Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, as well as podcast series reporter/producers Laura Starecheski and Ike Sriskandarajah.

In addition, two compelling virtual tours will be conducted in the sessions “A Virtual Tour and Discussion: BBC Broadcasting House Studio” led by Jamie Laundon and “A Virtual Tour and Discussion: BBC Wales – Cardiff Central Square IP-based Broadcast Facility” with Adrian Wisbey. The virtual tours both take place on Oct. 29.

“Even though we are celebrating the 100th anniversary of broadcasting, everything is new,” states AES Show Broadcast and Online Delivery Track chair David Bialik, now in his 36th year of curating the Convention’s Broadcast Track and events. “The pandemic has added new parameters to getting broadcasts out.

“With all information out there on the ST-2110 media networking standard being adopted by broadcasters, I find it amazing that there’s so much for so many to learn. The AES Show 2020 Broadcast and Online Delivery Track will explore today’s critical issues, visit showcase facilities and recall the history of how we got to where we are through a deep and diverse list of sessions that promise to educate and fascinate.”

