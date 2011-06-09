AES sets committee for 131st convention in NYC

The Audio Engineering Society has announced its committee chair appointments for the organization’s 131st convention, scheduled for Oct. 20-23 in New York’s Javits Center. “Expectations are particularly high this year,” reports committee chair Jim Anderson. “Our team is making an extraordinary effort to create an unforgettable event.” Attendees will find a wealth of stimulating, challenging, entertaining and informative workshops, tutorials, papers, master classes, technical tours and special events designed to hone their skills and recharge their batteries.

AES executive director Roger Furness reports that the committee is comprised of seasoned pros that share great enthusiasm for the convention along with exceptional professional accomplishments and peer recognition.

“Our chairman, Jim Anderson, is a particularly accomplished engineer, producer and educator. His organizational acumen and leadership skills make him an indispensable asset. Many of our chairs have served for years, and their knowledge of their fields is legendary. Broadcast and streaming events chair David Bialik is back for his 23rd consecutive convention, which we believe is a record,” Furness says. “We are honored to attract this level of talent each year, and our attendees reap huge benefits from their dedication to producing a first rate event.”

Along with Anderson and Bialik, the 131st AES Convention Committee is comprised of: Live Sound Co-Chairs Henry Cohen and Mac Kerr; Workshops/Tutorials Chair Natanya Ford; Education Chair John Krivit; Papers Co-Chairs Veronique Larcher and Agnieszka Roginska; Technical Tours Chair, Lou Manno; Games Track Chair, Steve Martz; Facilities Chair, Michael McCoy; EE Co-Chairs, Bob Moses and Jonathan Novick; Tech Tours/Volunteers Chair, Doron Schacter and Master Class Chair, Alan Silverman.

“Our committee is constantly challenged with topping the previous year’s events, and the 131st Committee is clearly up to the task,” Jim Anderson notes. “Over the next few months, we will announce a number of surprising innovations and high-profile participants. The vigor [and] good humor we see evidenced at each of our committee meetings convinces me that the 131st convention will be one for the books.”