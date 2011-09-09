AES offers daily video clips to promote New York convention

To heighten awareness of the upcoming AES convention at New York’s Javits Center, Oct. 20-23, the Audio Engineering Society is distributing a fast-paced series of videos available through popular social media networks. Penetrating, insightful, illuminating and entertaining, the ongoing AES DVD Oral History Project is dedicated to preserving the genius of iconic audio pioneers in their own words. The project chair, Jim Anderson, developed a fast-paced series of YouTube clips and video promos to highlight the series.

Beginning Sept. 4, one video per day will be automatically delivered to suscribers’ phones. The promos will also be posted on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The campaign will wrap on October 23rd, 2011, the last day of the 131st Convention.

In addition to giving convention attendees and all pro audio enthusiasts a “taste” of the DVDs, Anderson has created 17 masterful 1950s-style promo videos replete with period graphics. Anderson also edited fifty “best of” three-minute sample videos from the Oral History Project. Thanks to Leigh Newsome, Senior VP of Product at THWAPR, a mobile video sharing platform, viewers can subscribe now to receive these exclusive three-minute videos by simply texting “AES” to 757575 on mobile devices in the US & Canada.

“With over a hundred DVD interviews to choose from, deciding who to feature in this campaign was a major challenge,” Anderson said. “We ended up going with some of the best known and most colorful figures, including Dave Hewitt, Bob Ludwig, Frank Laico, Phil Ramone, Ray Dolby and John Eargle.

“All the audio wizards featured in the Oral History Project are distinguished by idiosyncratic accomplishments which have literally changed the pro-audio world.”

The AES Oral History Project was initiated in 1997 by long-time member Irv Joel, guided by Bill Wray and edited by Harry Hirsch. The full DVD series provides an irreplaceable link to the history of innovation in professional audio as described by those who created it. v