AES Launches Mobile Convention App

SAN FRANCISCO–The 133rd AES Mobile Convention will provide an app designed to help exhibitors and attendees navigate the convention.





Coordinated by AES Chief Information Officer Steve Johnson, this app delivers program updates, details on technical programs, tours and special events. The app also features an option for locating exhibitors on the show floor, which can be done without Wi-Fi.



“Another new feature is clickable presenter names, enabling rapid access to background credits for every session participant. Changes for the exhibition are even more dramatic,” Johnson said. ”The app provides detailed information on each exhibitor, and accelerates downloading of brochures, videos and news releases. Another new button jumps users directly to specific booth locations on the show floor map. It also provides convention news bulletins, a Twitter feed following the #AESorg hashtag, and much more,” Johnson adds.



The AES 133rd Mobile Convention app is available for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch in the iTunes store, as well as Android through Google Play. Other smartphone users can utilize a mobile web version optimized for those devices. The app is available immediately and can be downloaded free from the AES website.