Aereo to launch in Utah, Chicago

Aereo, the Internet television company that leverages off-air reception and online technology to deliver TV, will launch service in Utah Aug. 19 and follow up with a launch in Chicago Sept. 13, the company revealed this week.

The announcement follows expansion of Aereo earlier this summer to the Boston and Atlanta metropolitan areas. The Utah rollout will make Aereo service available in all 29 counties in the state from its launch date.

“When it comes to how you watch television, Aereo’s technology will bring more choice and flexibility to Utahans across the state, whether you live in Salt Lake City, St. George or Ogden,” said Aereo CEO and founder Chet Kanojia.

In Utah, Aereo consumers will be able to record and watch stations, such as KSTU-HD (FOX), KSL-DT (NBC), KUTV-HD (CBS), KTVX-HD (ABC) and KUED-HD (PBS), as well as other OTA channels including BYU-TV, AntennaTV, ION, Qubo and Estrella TV.