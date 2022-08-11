A+E to Launch ‘Crime+Investigation Play’ DTC Service in U.K.

LONDON—A+E Networks UK & EMEA has announced that it will launch the direct-to-consumer true crime streaming service Crime+Investigation Play on the 5th of September in the U.K.

At launch the DTC version of the service will offer over 1,000 hours of premium programming and local originals.

Launched in 2019, Crime+Investigation Play is available via Amazon Prime Video Channels and Apple TV Channels in the UK, Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands.

The new direct-to-consumer rollout will see Crime+Investigation Play become widely available to true crime fans in the U.K. through the Crime+Investigation Play app and across multiple additional platforms.

"The popularity of true crime content has exploded in the last few years, and as a leading broadcaster in this space, Crime+Investigation has played a key role in that growth,” said Dean Possenniskie, managing director, A+E Networks UK & EMEA. “Its clear proposition, quality content, and journalistic integrity have helped to transform the broad appeal of true crime programming. Our ambition now is to bring the most comprehensive collection of premium true crime programming to new audiences in the UK while continuing to grow the quality of this passion brand with established partners such as Sky, Virgin, and Amazon."